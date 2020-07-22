Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, June 2020

On 22 June, the Government of Jordan endorsed the 2020-2022 Jordan Response Plan to the Syria crisis totaling $6.6 billion, under the patronage of the Prime Minister Omar Al Razzaz and the Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Wisam Rabadi. The Planning Minister echoed the Prime Minister’s stance on refugees, highlighting “We continue to honour our moral obligation towards Syrian refugees, and we will continue to do so until the conditions for a safe and dignified return exist”.

The fourth Conference on "Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region" took place virtually on 30 June, hosted by the EU and co-chaired with the UN. According to the co-chairs’ declaration, the Conference acknowledged Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey’s extraordinary solidarity and tremendous efforts towards Syrian refugees even as some of the countries face severe socio-economic challenges. Donors pledged USD 5.5 billion for 2020 and multi-year pledges of close to USD 2.2 billion for 2021 and beyond, for both Syria and the region.