Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, June 2019

The High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, visited Jordan to celebrate World Refugee Day 2019.

As of 24 June, UNHCR Jordan’s operation is only 20% funded out of USD 371.8 million requested.

UNHCR Jordan brought together 50 refugee vendors to sell their handmade products and art at Annual World Refugee Day Bazaar in Amman.

PROTECTION

■ As part of community outreach, UNHCR runs 42 mobile helpdesks across the country where refugees are able to approach UNHCR with any legal or protection issues they may have – they can also approach our registration centre in Amman. During May, a total of 1,381 families were assisted with issues ranging from lack of cash assistance, gender-based violence, regularization of status and resettlement.

■ UNHCR Jordan has one of the largest refugee helplines in the world. In May, the Helpline answered over 310,000 calls. Since its inception in 2008, UNHCR staff on the helpline have responded to over 3 million calls, giving support and advice on a range of issues to refugees across the Kingdom. Calls mainly regarded the following issues: Basic Needs Assistance, including Cash Assistance, Registration, Resettlement and other issues. The system uses Interactive Voice Response (IVR) technology, where automated information is delivered on key topics, while 14 dedicated staff are available for emergency calls.

■ In May 2019, UNHCR provided counselling to 379 beneficiaries at UNHCR’s registration centre in Amman. UNHCR also assessed 93 vulnerable cases of various nationalities (Syrian, Iraqi, Yemeni, Sudanese, and Somali etc.) concerning their eligibility for Urgent Cash Assistance (UCA). 21 cases for the UCA were approved.