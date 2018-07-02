Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, June 2018

To celebrate World Refugee Day, the #withrefugees summer bazaar hosted 35 stalls of refugee vendors over two days.

4,255 patients were received in Rukban clinic on the North East border during the month of May, with 60 referrals to Jordanian hospitals.

The Government extended the grace period for work permits to be issued to Syrian workers for free until 31 December 2018.

751,746

Refugees in Jordan as of 15 June 2018

83%

Refugees living outside camps in urban areas

125,976

Refugees living in three camps in Jordan – Azraq, The Emirati Jordanian Camp and Zaatari

PROTECTION

■ To mark World Refugee Day, UNHCR in Jordan hosted its first ever #WithRefugees Summer Bazaar in Ras Al Ain Hangar in Amman. The Bazaar had more than 35 different stalls of refugee vendors, selling their handmade items of handicrafts, paintings, desserts, foods, clothes, accessories, home décor and many more. The sellers were refugees of different nationalities from in and outside the camps and organizations that work with refugees in all settings around the Kingdom. The 2-day Bazaar gave the refugees the opportunity to earn money, promote their work and mingle and communicate with different communities. The #WithRefugees Summer Bazaar was generously sponsored by the Embassy of Canada in Jordan, Cairo Amman Bank, IrisGuard, Landmark Amman Hotel & Conference Centre and Zain Jordan.

■ On 4 June, UNHCR held an evening ceremony and ifthar under the patronage of HRH Princess Basma bint Talal, together with a national community-based partner, and attended by key diplomatic representatives, to mark the upgrade of the al-Nuzha Community Support Committee (CSC) in Amman to that of a Community Support Centre, marking a transition from nationality-specific CSCs to one that integrates refugees of all nationalities, in line with UNHCR’s ‘One Refugee’ approach. Jordan’s CSCs have been recognized as a model of best practice in contributing to peaceful coexistence between refugees and their Jordanian community members, both of whom comprise the CSC advisory committees.

■ UNHCR runs helpdesks across the country as part of community outreach, where refugees are able to approach UNHCR with any legal or protection issues they may have – they can also approach our registration centre in Amman. In May, 24 mobile help desk activities were conducted in Aqaba, Balqa, Karak, Maan, Madaba, Tafila, Zarqa, Jordan Valley and Sahab. Over 660 refugees were assisted with issues ranging from lack of documentation, gender based violence, regularization of status, and resettlement. During May 658 cases were also followed up by UNHCR Legal Unit’s staff and legal counselling was provided through protection interviews, document verification and residency interviews.

■ Many families have been affected as result of the flash flooding that occurred in April in Aldafianah, Umaljimal, Zaatari and surrounding areas within Mafraq governorate. The UNHCR Mafraq Field Unit Team conducted a quick field assessment to the affected areas, and provided NFI assistance to the identified affected families. 136 families benefited from this distribution, out of which 131 were Syrian families.

■ Ramadan Iftars were organized in many of the Community Support Committee (CSC) centres across Jordan to celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan and provide refugees and host communities with a possibility to gather and exchange on this joyful occasion. For the non-Syrian CSCs alone, 6 iftars were organised at the Sudanese, Somali and Iraqi CSS in Sweileh, attended by refugees from various different nationalities (including Eritrean and Yemeni refugees). The CSCs conducted around 126 activities attended by approximately 6969 participants; from refugees and host community.

■ 22 refugees (12 female and 10 male) participated in the second Spirit of Football workshop at the UNHCR/CARE community centre in Village 6 in Azraq camp. The workshop concluded by presentation of the Olympic World Cup Ball journey to Russia through 16 countries, and the signing of the ball by refugees in Azraq on 20 May 2018.

■ In May UNHCR’s Helpline responded to over 130,000 calls - the decrease in number of calls for the month of May is related to the shorter working hours of UNHCR during the month of Ramadan (9AM to 3PM). In order to answer the largest number of calls and to accommodate shorter working hours, the Interactive Voice Recognition (IVR) system was utilized 24 hours a day, 7 days a week during this month. Overall, the Helpline saw a decrease of 5,759 calls (or 4%) in May compared to the previous month.

■ UNHCR provides cash for education to university students who are awarded DAFI scholarships. The cash assistance covers students’ stipends only (excluding the university fees). UNHCR intends to change the transfer modality to mobile money transfers. UNHCR in cooperation with the Jubilee Center for Excellence in Education (JCEE is UNHCR’s implementing partner for the DAFI scholarships’ program) plans to facilitate the students’ registration process by hosting a two-day registration event. During the event 570 students signed up for mobile wallets.