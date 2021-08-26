Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, July 2021

Results of the second wave of a survey analysing Jordanian perceptions of refugees showed that over 90% view refugees sympathetically. Despite the impact of COVID-19, the attitude of Jordanians towards refugees is positive.

The number people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Jordan continued to increase in July. Some 3 million people and over 26,000 refugees have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As of mid-August, a total of seven refugee health workers have been recruited and are working in Ministry of health public and field hospitals to support the national COVID-19 response.