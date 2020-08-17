Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, July 2020

In July, UNHCR Jordan continued to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and implement all precautionary health measures, in coordination with health and other partners, as well as the Ministry of Health (MoH).

As a result of extensive UNHCR advocacy, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) issued two important decisions to facilitate refugees’ access to healthcare services: the first decision outlined that AsylumSeeker and Refugee Certificates issued by UNHCR to refugees in Jordan will be considered valid until the end of 2020, regardless of the date of expiry, while the second decision lowered healthcare access costs for non-Syrian refugees, allowing all refugees in Jordan to pay the rate that uninsured Jordanian citizens pay.

The COVID-19 situation continues to have a major impact on returns, given the suspension of passenger movements at the Jaber border crossing. As of 31 July, just over 2,400 individuals have returned to Syria in 2020, a number significantly lower that 2019.