05 Aug 2019

Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, July 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (228.33 KB)

UNHCR and JICA held a departure ceremony for four Syrian students selected to undertake Masters study programmes in Japan.

As of 30 July, UNHCR Jordan’s operation is only 26% funded out of USD 371.8 million requested for refugees’ protection and assistance.

UNHCR handed over 600 Refugee Housing Units (RHUs) to the Jordanian Civil Defence, in recognition of their ongoing support to refugee assistance in Jordan.

PROTECTION

■ UNHCR conducted an official ceremony to hand over 600 Refugee Housing Units (RHUs) to the Jordanian Civil Defence, in recognition of their ongoing support to refugee assistance in Jordan. The donation represents the largest donation of units to any Governmental Civil Defence authority worldwide by UNHCR and was warmly welcomed for use across the country for both refugees and Jordanians, enhancing emergency preparedness, resilience and future humanitarian response in urban and camp settings.

■ As part of community outreach, UNHCR runs 38 mobile helpdesks across the country where refugees are able to approach UNHCR with any legal or protection issues they may have in addition to the registration centre in Amman. During the month of June, a total of 632 families were assisted with issues ranging from lack of cash assistance, gender-based violence, regularization of status and resettlement.

■ UNHCR Jordan has one of the largest refugee helplines in the world. The Helpline answered over 310,000 calls in June. Since its inception in 2008, UNHCR staff on the helpline have responded to over 3 million calls, giving support and advice on a range of issues to refugees across the Kingdom. Calls mainly regarded the following issues: Basic Needs Assistance, including Cash Assistance, Registration, Resettlement and other issues. The system uses Interactive Voice Response (IVR) technology, where automated information is delivered on key topics, while 14 dedicated staff are available for emergency calls.

■ UNHCR provided counselling to 317 beneficiaries at UNHCR’s registration centre in Amman. UNHCR also assessed 93 vulnerable cases of various nationalities (Syrian, Iraqi, Yemeni, Sudanese, and Somali etc.) concerning their eligibility for Urgent Cash Assistance (UCA). 29 cases for the UCA were approved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.