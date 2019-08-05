Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, July 2019

UNHCR and JICA held a departure ceremony for four Syrian students selected to undertake Masters study programmes in Japan.

As of 30 July, UNHCR Jordan’s operation is only 26% funded out of USD 371.8 million requested for refugees’ protection and assistance.

UNHCR handed over 600 Refugee Housing Units (RHUs) to the Jordanian Civil Defence, in recognition of their ongoing support to refugee assistance in Jordan.

PROTECTION

■ UNHCR conducted an official ceremony to hand over 600 Refugee Housing Units (RHUs) to the Jordanian Civil Defence, in recognition of their ongoing support to refugee assistance in Jordan. The donation represents the largest donation of units to any Governmental Civil Defence authority worldwide by UNHCR and was warmly welcomed for use across the country for both refugees and Jordanians, enhancing emergency preparedness, resilience and future humanitarian response in urban and camp settings.

■ As part of community outreach, UNHCR runs 38 mobile helpdesks across the country where refugees are able to approach UNHCR with any legal or protection issues they may have in addition to the registration centre in Amman. During the month of June, a total of 632 families were assisted with issues ranging from lack of cash assistance, gender-based violence, regularization of status and resettlement.

■ UNHCR Jordan has one of the largest refugee helplines in the world. The Helpline answered over 310,000 calls in June. Since its inception in 2008, UNHCR staff on the helpline have responded to over 3 million calls, giving support and advice on a range of issues to refugees across the Kingdom. Calls mainly regarded the following issues: Basic Needs Assistance, including Cash Assistance, Registration, Resettlement and other issues. The system uses Interactive Voice Response (IVR) technology, where automated information is delivered on key topics, while 14 dedicated staff are available for emergency calls.

■ UNHCR provided counselling to 317 beneficiaries at UNHCR’s registration centre in Amman. UNHCR also assessed 93 vulnerable cases of various nationalities (Syrian, Iraqi, Yemeni, Sudanese, and Somali etc.) concerning their eligibility for Urgent Cash Assistance (UCA). 29 cases for the UCA were approved.