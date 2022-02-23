Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, January 2022

In January, COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant increased across Jordan, with a similar increase recorded among refugees residing in camps. Vaccination efforts continued, with new mobile vaccination stations being set up in community centres across Jordan.

Low temperatures, rain, hail and snowstorms significantly impacted several refugees and Jordanians. Together with winter assistance already provided to 82,000 families, UNHCR and partners provided urgent support, blankets, heaters, or cash to families in need. UNHCR’s latest survey on the perception of refugees showed that 92% of Jordanians are sympathetic towards refugees, but economic hardship shows growing fatigue of the host community