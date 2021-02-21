Jordan + 6 more

Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, January 2021

In January 2021, Jordan became one of the first countries in the world to start COVID-19 vaccinations for refugees. Having included refugees in its national COVID-19 response plan since the beginning of the outbreak, Jordan continues to show exemplary leadership and solidarity.

In an effort to promote registration for the COVID-19 vaccine and combat misinformation, UNHCR is focusing efforts on raising awareness among refugees and providing information.

The number of active positive COVID-19 cases among the refugee population in camps, as well as urban areas, has significantly decreased, reflecting the countrywide trend.

