Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, January 2019

340,530 Syrian refugees, and 26,379 Iraqis and refugees of other nationalities have received winter cash assistance in 2018.

4,350 patients were received in Rukban clinic on the North East border, with 135 referrals to Jordanian hospitals. The clinic is operated jointly by UNHCR, UNICEF and UNFPA.

728 refugees benefitted from the DAFI programme (UNHCR’s higher education scholarship in 2018.

PROTECTION

■ UNHCR runs 40 helpdesks across the country as part of community outreach, where refugees are able to approach UNHCR with any legal or protection issues they may have – they can also approach our registration centre in Amman. During December, 994 families were assisted with issues ranging from lack of cash assistance, documentation, gender based violence, regularization of status, and resettlement.

■ UNHCR Jordan has one of the largest refugee helplines in the world. The Helpline answered 569,578 calls in December. Since its inception in 2008, UNHCR staff on the helpline have responded to over 3 million calls. The system uses Interactive Voice Response (IVR) technology, where automated information is delivered on key topics, while 14 dedicated staff are available for emergency calls. During the month of December, calls mainly regarded the following issues: Basic Needs Assistance, including Cash Assistance (83%), Registration (8%), Resettlement (4%) and other issues (5%).

■ In December 2018, UNHCR provided counselling to 655 beneficiaries at UNHCR’s registration centre in Amman. UNHCR also assessed 81 vulnerable cases of various nationalities (Syrian, Iraqi, Yemeni, Sudanese, and Somali etc.) concerning their eligibility for Urgent Cash Assistance (UCA). 31 cases for the UCA were approved.

EDUCATION

■ On 6 December, in collaboration with The Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD), I Am Human Association for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and IM Swedish Development Partner, UNHCR organised the session “Empowering Persons with Disabilities and Ensuring Inclusiveness and Equality in the New Law”, which took place at The Information and Research Centre (IRCKHF) of King Hussein Foundation. The session aimed at maximising collaboration of Education programme implementation among existing stakeholders in Jordan.

■ UNHCR received a total of 52 applications from refugees in urban and refugee camps for the JISRJICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) scholarship programme. In December, UNHCR and JICA began the selection process for applicants that will enable the winners to pursue their studies in Japanese universities in 2019. In 2018, a total of 8 Syrian refugee students benefitted from this programme.

■ UNHCR’s higher education scholarship programme, DAFI (Albert Einstein German Academic Refugee Initiative), plays an integral role in enabling refugees worldwide to access higher education. A total of 728 refugees benefitted from a DAFI scholarship in 2018.