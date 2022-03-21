Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, February 2022

In February, vaccination effortscontinued, with over 90% of Syrian refugees in camps and 50% in urban areas having been vaccinated.

Registration activitiescontinue through both in-person and remote modalities, with some 65% ofinterviews taking place in person. Refugees are able book their own appointments for counselling with UNHCRthrough the Protection Appointment System (PAS).

UNHCR’s basic needsassistanceprogrammecontinues to reach some 33,000 vulnerable familiesliving in urban settingseach monthAbout 18% or urban beneficiaries receive the assistance through mobile wallets, in addition to ove4,000 families in camps.