Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, February 2021

The national COVID-19 vaccination program continues, with over 1,000 refugees having received the vaccine. UNHCR continues to focus efforts on raising awareness among the refugee communities and providing information. Within the vaccination programme, Jordan has opened the first vaccination centre within a refugee camp in Zaatari, which serves refugee residents of the camp who receive appointments after registering on the government platform. As cases of COVID-19 in Jordan are on the rise again, UNHCR is monitoring the situation and working closely with the Ministry of Health and Syrian Refugee Affairs Department to minimise the spread in camps.