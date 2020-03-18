Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, February 2020

UNHCR has been closely monitoring the evolution of the Covid19 situation in Jordan and has been scaling up its preparedness plans, particularly for refugee camps, together with WHO and partners and under the leadership of the Ministry of Health.

WHO-approved hygiene-promotion measures and hygiene-awareness messages have been enhanced for staff and persons of concerns all around the Kingdom and in refugee camps. 181,843 work permits have been issued for Syrian refugees from 2016 until Mid-February 2020, including 4,921 permits since the beginning of the year.

A team of refugees from Zaatari camp won the 2020 Jordan Energy Hackathon, offering innovative solutions to energy challenges in Jordan, including in refugee camps.