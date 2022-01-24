Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, December 2021

Redoubled efforts to increase vaccination rates among refugees in Jordan have resulted in some 75% of Syrian refugees in camps and 50% out of camps having been vaccinated by the end of 2021. UNHCR is working closely with the government to continue these efforts in 2022.

Some 18% of UNHCR’s cash assistance beneficiaries have transitioned to mobile wallets in recent months, including 2,000 people in December, as a result of UNHCR efforts to enhance financial inclusion among the refugee population.

UNHCR’s #WithRefugees Winter Bazaar in IKEA provided a space for over 50 refugees and refugeesupporting initiatives to sell their products and raise awareness and money. All proceeds, about JOD 20,000, went directly back to the vendors.