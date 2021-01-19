Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, December 2020

Through 2020, UNHCR continued to monitor and respond to the COVID-19 situation among refugees, in close coordination with the Ministry of Health and the Syrian Refugee Affairs Department.

As the country has confirmed that refugees will be included in the COVID-19 vaccination plan, UNHCR is working with MoH to make the necessary preparations to support refugees in the vaccine registration.

Distribution of winter cash assistance continued in December and reached some 53,000 refugee families in the last two months of the year, to support with increased needs during the cold weather.