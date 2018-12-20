Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, December 2018

239,297 Syrian refugees, and 26,375 Iraqis and refugees of other nationalities have received winter cash assistance in October and November.

3,358 patients were received in Rukban clinic on the North East border, with 69 referrals to Jordanian hospitals. The clinic is operated by UNHCR, UNICEF and UNFPA jointly.

UNHCR Jordan brought together 33 refugee vendors, from five nationalities to sell their handmade products and art at its annual Winter Bazaar in Amman.

761,100 Refugees in Jordan as of 15 Dec 2018

83% Refugees living outside camps in urban areas

17% Refugees living in three camps in Jordan – Azraq, Zaatari and The Emirati Jordanian

PROTECTION