Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, December 2018
239,297 Syrian refugees, and 26,375 Iraqis and refugees of other nationalities have received winter cash assistance in October and November.
3,358 patients were received in Rukban clinic on the North East border, with 69 referrals to Jordanian hospitals. The clinic is operated by UNHCR, UNICEF and UNFPA jointly.
UNHCR Jordan brought together 33 refugee vendors, from five nationalities to sell their handmade products and art at its annual Winter Bazaar in Amman.
761,100 Refugees in Jordan as of 15 Dec 2018
83% Refugees living outside camps in urban areas
17% Refugees living in three camps in Jordan – Azraq, Zaatari and The Emirati Jordanian
PROTECTION
On 18 December, 15 UNHCR trucks carrying around 52,000 core relief items crossed the Jaber-Nassib border as part of an ongoing inter-agency operation intended to deliver all residual humanitarian stock procured for the Jordan cross-border operation to operations inside Syria.
Following this year’s theme for the 16 Days of Activism, ‘End Gender-Based Violence in the world of work’, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi called on 25 Nov for renewed and bold action to better protect refugees and displaced people from sexual and gender-based violence, or SGBV, in the workplace. In Jordan, an event and multiple sessions were held in November by jointly UNHCR, UNICEF, the Government of Jordan - Family Protection Department (FPD), Questscope, International Medical Corps (IMC), Jordan River Foundation (JRF), Arab Renaissance for Democracy and Development (ARDD) and Noor Al-Hussein Foundation (NHF). In addition, UNHCR released relevant multimedia products on UNHCR social media platforms in order to maximize the outreach of this annual campaign.
UNHCR runs 40 helpdesks across the country as part of community outreach, where refugees are able to approach UNHCR with any legal or protection issues they may have – they can also approach our registration centre in Amman. During November, 1,177 families were assisted with issues ranging from lack of cash assistance, documentation, gender based violence, regularization of status, and resettlement.
UNHCR Jordan has one of the largest refugee helplines in the world. The Helpline answered 584,606 calls in November. Since its inception in 2008, UNHCR staff on the helpline have responded to over 2 million calls. The system uses Interactive Voice Response (IVR) technology, where automated information is delivered on key topics, while 14 dedicated staff are available for emergency calls.
In November 2018, UNHCR provided counselling to approximately 668 beneficiaries at UNHCR’s registration centre in Amman. UNHCR also assessed 160 vulnerable cases of various nationalities (Syrian, Iraqi, Yemeni, Sudanese, and Somali etc.) concerning their eligibility for Urgent Cash Assistance (UCA). 68 cases for the UCA were approved.