Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, August 2022

Following a series of economic shocks, most recently inflation and price increases, the socioeconomic situation of refugees is increasingly precarious, with nine in ten households holding debt as per results of UNHCR’s second quarter assessment.

Refugees are also having to cope with reduced assistance, due to continued funding challenges in the refugee response in Jordan. As such, UNHCR has warned of the risk of sliding back into a humanitarian crisis.

UNHCR is appealing for US$ 46 million to provide 120,000 refugee families in Jordan with winter cash assistance for the coming cold season. This comes at a moment of critical need for the most vulnerable refugee families in Jordan.