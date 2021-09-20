Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, August 2021

With the overall improved COVID-19 epidemiological situation in Jordan, UNHCR has restarted a number of activities through hybrid in-person and remote modalities, including the renewal of registration documentation.

Vaccinations against COVID-19 continued throughout August, reaching over 3.5 million people countrywide and over 27,000 refugees in camps.

To mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19, UNHCR distributed another round of emergency cash assistance to 40,000 vulnerable refugee families.