Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, August 2020

In August, Jordan saw an increasing number of local transmissions of COVID-19. UNHCR continued to closely monitor the situation and implement all precautionary measures, in coordination with health and other partners and the Ministry of Health.

With the second distribution of emergency cash assistance, UNHCR has reached an over 43,000 refugee families who have been severely affected by the economic impact of COVID-19.

Some 154 Syrian refugees achieved grades higher than 95% in their Tawjihi end of high school exams.