Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, April 2022

UNHCR Jordan and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health published a study about the impact of COVID-19 in Azraq and Zaatari camps. The study shows that refugees were not drivers of virus transmission but were themselves affected by external transmission.

During the holy month of Ramadan, UNHCR-supported Community Support Committees held Iftar evenings for refugees and host community to celebrate together. Many celebrations took place across the country as well.

19,000 refugee families who receive UNHCR cash assistance have now been onboarded to the mobile wallet modality. This shift increases refugees’ financial literacy and expands economic opportunities.

KEY INDICATORS

761,229 Refugees in Jordan as of 15 May 2022

82.6% Refugees living outside camps in urban areas

46% Refugees are children (under 18 years)

PROTECTION

■ In April, over 30,000 people underwent registration interviews, either remotely or in UNHCR Registration Centres (RCs) across Jordan. Of those who were interviewed for documentation renewal purposes, some 88% did so through in-person procedures at UNHCR’s RCs.

■ The annual data updates and document renewal exercise in camps continued in April. About 12% of the families that are targeted through the exercise have been verified thus far. The aim of the exercise is to ensure accurate and reliable registration data for refugees living in the camps.

■ UNHCR continued to share information with refugees and asylum seekers through different means, including the Helpline and social media pages, with some 13,000 visitors on the Help site and over 160,000 calls handled on the Helpline.

■ During April, UNHCR’s child protection/gender-based violence (GBV) teams counselled and supported close to 300 individuals, who benefited from case management, legal, psychosocial services and mental health, resettlement, and cash-based intervention services through UNHCR or implementing partners in the field. UNHCR and legal partners provided legal support in the form of counselling, mediation, representation, and protection follow up and advocacy to over 5,600 cases.