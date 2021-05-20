Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, April 2021

The COVID-19 curve in Jordan marked a downward trend, with cases in refugee camps following a similar pattern. The number of refugees in camps having received the COVID-19 vaccine doubled in April, reaching over 6,600 refugees, with more than 17,000 registered to receive it as of 17 May. In recent months, UNHCR has stepped up efforts to raise awareness among refugee communities about the vaccine and the national vaccination program.

The results of the 2020 annual Post Monitoring Distribution exercise finalised in April showed an increasing number of refugees using negative coping mechanisms to meet basic needs, with many indicating that UNHCR cash assistance reduces stress.