Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, April 2020

April 2020

UNHCR has been closely monitoring the evolution of the COVID-19 situation in Jordan and has been scaling up its preparedness and response plan, together with WHO and partners and under the leadership of the Ministry of Health.

Hygiene-promotion measures and hygieneawareness messages are being implemented and shared for staff and persons of concerns throughout the Kingdom, including in refugee camps, where no refugees have tested positive to COVID-19 so far.

UNHCR has updated its overall needs to respond to the COVID-19 global emergency as part of the revised UN Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP). The additional financial requirements for Jordan amount to 79 million USD until end 2020.

The inter-agency Rapid Needs Assessment on the impact of COVID-19 on refugees and vulnerable Jordanians has been completed. The findings have been presented to the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation (MoPIC) to better inform the planning and programming of the response plan.