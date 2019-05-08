08 May 2019

Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, April 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (334.9 KB)

3,814 patients were received in Rukban clinic on the North East border, with 83 referrals to Jordanian hospitals.

The Jordanian Government announced a roll-back on the policy of increased healthcare costs for Syrian refugees.

UNHCR launched the 2019 Vulnerability Assessment Framework (VAF) for Syrian refugees in Jordan in collaboration with ILO and ACF-UK.

756,551 Refugees in Jordan as of 30 April 2019

84,7% Refugees living outside camps in urban areas

16.3% Refugees living in three camps in Jordan – Azraq, Zaatari and The Emirati Jordanian

PROTECTION

  • As part of community outreach, UNHCR runs 42 mobile helpdesks across the country where refugees are able to approach UNHCR with any legal or protection issues they may have – they can also approach our registration centre in Amman. During March 2019, a total of 1219 families were assisted with issues ranging from lack of cash assistance, gender-based violence, regularization of status and resettlement.

  • UNHCR Jordan has one of the largest refugee helplines in the world. In April, the Helpline answered over 284,426 calls while only 1,763 calls while only 1,763 calls were abandoned. Since its inception in 2008, UNHCR staff on the helpline have responded to over 3 million calls, giving support and advice on a range of issues to refugees across the Kingdom. Calls mainly regarded the following issues: Basic Needs Assistance, including Cash Assistance (80%), Registration (11%), Resettlement (5%) and other issues (4%). The system uses Interactive Voice Response (IVR) technology, where automated information is delivered on key topics, while 14 dedicated staff are available for emergency calls.

  • In March 2019, UNHCR provided counselling to 453 beneficiaries at UNHCR’s registration centre in Amman. UNHCR also assessed 72 vulnerable cases of various nationalities (Syrian, Iraqi, Yemeni, Sudanese, and Somali etc.) concerning their eligibility for Urgent Cash Assistance (UCA). 24 cases for the UCA were approved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.