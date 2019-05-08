Jordan: UNHCR Operational Update, April 2019

3,814 patients were received in Rukban clinic on the North East border, with 83 referrals to Jordanian hospitals.

The Jordanian Government announced a roll-back on the policy of increased healthcare costs for Syrian refugees.

UNHCR launched the 2019 Vulnerability Assessment Framework (VAF) for Syrian refugees in Jordan in collaboration with ILO and ACF-UK.

756,551 Refugees in Jordan as of 30 April 2019

84,7% Refugees living outside camps in urban areas

16.3% Refugees living in three camps in Jordan – Azraq, Zaatari and The Emirati Jordanian

PROTECTION