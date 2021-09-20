Jordan: UNHCR Factsheet, September 2021

Jordan is one of the countries most affected by the Syria crisis, hosting the second highest share of refugees per capita globally. An exemplary host, Jordan has included refugees in its national COVID-19 response and vaccination programme.

UNHCR has restarted in-person activities, including through the return to the office and reopening of registration centres which are operating on an appointment basis with health and safety measures in place to minimize risk.

In a major milestone for refugee access to livelihoods, six refugee healthcare workers have started working in medical facilities across Jordan to support the Ministry of Health and national COVID-19 response.