Jordan: UNHCR Factsheet, February 2021

Jordan is one of the countries most affected by the Syria crisis, hosting the second highest share of refugees per capita globally. In 2020 and so far in 2021, the country has been severely impacted by COVID-19.

The Government of Jordan has taken strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus and has, since the onset, included refugees in the National Health Response Plan and COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Adapting to the needs and challenges presented by COVID-19, UNHCR has shifted most of its services to remote modalities, to continue providing much needed support and assistance to refugees.