07 Mar 2018

Jordan - Syrian national status regularization (DG ECHO, UNHCR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 March 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 07 Mar 2018 View Original

  • The Ministry of Interior of Jordan and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) launched this week a regularization exercise to formalize the status of Syrian refugees residing informally in urban areas in Jordan. The campaign will run until 27 September 2018, targeting Syrians who left refugee camps without a permit before 1 July 2017 and have not returned since then, in addition to Syrians who entered the country without registering with the UNHCR. By extension, this impacts positively on the commitments taken by the Government of Jordan and the international community at the 2017 Brussels Conference to facilitate access to the labor market and formal education for Syrian refugees.

  • Since 2016, DG ECHO and the EU have advocated and financed projects (for an approximate amount of EUR 30 million) with the UNHCR and a consortia of INGOs to support undocumented and unregistered refugees in Jordan.

