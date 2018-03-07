Jordan - Syrian national status regularization (DG ECHO, UNHCR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 March 2018)

The Ministry of Interior of Jordan and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) launched this week a regularization exercise to formalize the status of Syrian refugees residing informally in urban areas in Jordan. The campaign will run until 27 September 2018, targeting Syrians who left refugee camps without a permit before 1 July 2017 and have not returned since then, in addition to Syrians who entered the country without registering with the UNHCR. By extension, this impacts positively on the commitments taken by the Government of Jordan and the international community at the 2017 Brussels Conference to facilitate access to the labor market and formal education for Syrian refugees.