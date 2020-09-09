Jordan, Switzerland sign agreement to implement flood mapping programme

9/9/2020 As part of the government efforts to help mitigate the effect of floods and flash floods in the Kingdom, the Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Wissam Rabadi and Ambassador of Switzerland to Jordan Lukas Gasser on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the fields of disaster risk reduction and management, specifically in flood hazard and risk mapping.

The MoU was also signed by agreement’s beneficiaries, the Minister of Water and Irrigation and the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management, according to a Planning Ministry statement.

The MoU specifies the general goals of the national flood mapping programme and the contributions that will be made by each party.

Jordan has a longstanding partnership with the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, and the Swiss government continues to support the government on a number of priority projects in vital sectors like water and education, the statement said.