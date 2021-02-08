Jordan, Saudi Arabia - Flash floods (Jometeo, PME, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 February 2021)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting western Jordan and the neighbouring north-western Saudi Arabia since 5 February, causing flash floods, that have resulted in casualties and damage. In particular Al Mafraq and Ma'an Governorates (Jordan), as well as Tabuk and Al Jawf Provinces (Saudi Arabia) were affected.

In Jordan, media report as of 8 February, four fatalities in the area of Ruwaished Town (Al Mafraq). Several flooded roads were also reported across Al Mafraq and Ma'an Governorates.

In Saudi Arabia, four rescued people were reported across Tabuk Province.

Over the next 24 hours, drier conditions are forecast over the already affected area across both countries.