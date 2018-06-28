Jordan: Safety Nets Alert Platform (SNAP) Country Dashboard - May 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

Although a higher tax burden, as well as the removal of subsidies, will limit private consumption growth, large infrastructure and tourism projects should increase employment opportunities, as private-sector participation and multilateral agency support are likely to help in the funding of these projects.

Inflation has spiked since the start of 2018, reaching it’s peak of 5.1 percent in May year-on-year. The increase in inflation is just reflecting the elimination of subsidies and rising global oil prices.

Food inflation increased from 3.9 in April to 4.4 percent in May when compared to same month 2017.

The trade deficit in Jordan decreased 23.3 percent in March 2018 from JOD 778 million a year ago. It is the lowest trade gap since September of 2016. On a monthly basis, Jordan trade gap decreased by 9.3 percent.

Food prices early warning indicates that the crisis level of April has already been absorbed by markets. Generally, food prices in May showed a stable trend; exception is made for tomatoes and spinach that showed a surge in price in most governorates.