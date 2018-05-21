Jordan: Safety Nets Alert Platform (SNAP) Country Dashboard - March 2018

HIGHLIGHTS (MARKET CRISIS)

The Jordanian economy advanced 1.8% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2017. However, this rate is low when compared to previous periods. GDP Annual Growth Rate in Jordan averaged 4.68% from 1993 until 2016. Exchange rate in Jordan is fixed to the US dollar (USD) with small fluctuation during the year. In May 2018, the Dinar (JOD) traded at 0.71 for one USD. Jordan’s trade flows are characterized by consistent trade deficits and external debt increased to an all-time high of 11.45 JOD bl. in 2017. Unemployment is one of the major problems in the country. In January 2018, unemployment rate reached 18.5%, which is the highest historical level for the last 10 years. Prices of staple food have increased due to the removal of bread subsidies in January 2018. The price of white pita bread increased by 60% from 0.25 JOD to 0.40 JOD per kilogram.

Inflation is relatively low: in March 2018, inflation rate increased by 4.4% when compared to the same month in 2017, meanwhile food inflation rate increased by 1.2%. In the first quarter of 2018, the food basket costs went up by 15.3%. The main drivers of food basket value change is an increase in the price of bread, chicken and onions.