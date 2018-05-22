Jordan: Safety Nets Alert Platform (SNAP) Country Dashboard - April 2018

Highlights (Market Stress)

Inflation has spiked since the start of 2018, owing to subsidy cuts and a consequent increase in food prices. After a steep increase of prices in March due to the removal of bread subsidies, prices of main commodities started to smooth down in April. Year-on-year inflation in April reached 4.6%.

Food prices early warming indicates that the crisis level of March has already been absorbed by markets. However food prices still suffer from peaks in some governorates. Further developments in government policies on subsidies will need to be monitored closely.

In terms of macroeconomic context, the prospect of greater stability in Iraq has raised Jordanian hopes of economic opportunities in its neighbour. Greater political stability in Iraq would give Jordan the chance to increase exports to the country.

Unemployment is one of the major problems in the country. In the first quarter of 2018, unemployment rate reached 18.5%, which is the highest historical level for the last 10 years.