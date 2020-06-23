The Jordan Response Plan for the Syria Crisis 2020-2022

Foreword

Nine years into Syria crisis, Jordan still serves as a leading model in responding to the crisis through its unwavering support and generosity by hosting 1.36 million Syrian refugees and meeting their humanitarian and resilience needs.

The United Nations described Syria crisis as the biggest humanitarian horror of twenty first century; which is testing the international community capacity and accountability towards affected population by working to alleviate the suffering and foster the resilience of Syrian refugees and host communities. This requires from all of us an evolving in thinking and adopting approaches that correspond to the context on ground, while not forgetting that resilience interventions are of no less importance than humanitarian ones.

Jordan remains committed to its moral obligations and bearing more than its fair share of the response through meeting the short and long term needs of Syrian refugees, which are exhausting Jordan‟s absorptive capacities. Today, Jordan‟s hosts 1.36 million Syrian refugees, this resembles nearly 15% of Jordan‟s total population and puts Jordan as the second host country of highest number of refugees per capita in the world; that is demonstrating Jordan‟s tremendous commitment towards refugees within its borders.

The Jordan Response Plan (JRP) led by Government of Jordan presents a genuine model of a strong longstanding partnership between host country and the international community. Since its onset back in 2015, Jordan Response Plan maintains collaborative and transparent principles to develop the interventions under the plan, by working hand in hand with more than 150 national and international partners. With thanks to the generosity of international community, multiple milestones have been achieved during the last years, yet the situation of many Syrian refugee families and vulnerable Jordanians impacted by Syria crisis remains precarious, the increase in demands put an additional pressure on the public services that Jordan cannot bear it alone. It is more important than ever to translate the commitments and pledges into real and track-able support, through financing the needs under the JRP and maintain quality level of support. The short fall in funding the Jordan Response Plan with nearly 51% being funded in 2019, in addition to political, economic as well as with natural resources all this continue to deepen the vulnerability of Syrian refugees and Jordanians alike who face long-term poverty and deteriorating dwelling conditions.

The top priority of JRP 2020-2022 is to empower the systems to address such challenges, thereby protecting the dignity and welfare of Syrian refugees and vulnerable Jordanians impacted by Syria crisis, its success will depend on the continued collaboration with the international community and their uninterrupted support.

The JRP 2020-2022 shows Jordan‟s enduring commitment to continue to build an integrated multi-year framework to most effectively respond to Syria crisis in a transparent, collaborative and sustainable manner in line with the Global Compact on Refugees and the 2030 Agenda, that is in harmony with the outputs of Brussels conferences I, II and III.

JRP being the only national comprehensive plan through which the international community provides financial support to respond to Syria crisis, we shall collectively affirm to sustain our solidarity for Syrian refugees and vulnerable Jordanians through accelerating the support for Jordan Response Plan.

Finally, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our partners for their tireless efforts and generous support over the past years, particularly line ministries, UN agencies, the donor community and national and international NGOs.

Sincerely,

Dr. Wissam A. Rabadi

Minister of Planning and

International Cooperation