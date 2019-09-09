Jordan: Rehabilitation of water supply systems in Bani Kinana District

The ICRC rehabilitated two water supply systems in the Bani Kinana District in Irbid Governorate, in collaboration with the Ministry of Water and Irrigation and the Yarmouk Water Company.

The Bani Kinana District is one of the districts where the Syrian refugee crisis has exacerbated the dire water situation, impacting the residents.

The rehabilitation works have contributed to improving access to quality and quantity water for 115,000 Jordanians and Syrians in the district.

In 2014, the ICRC engaged in a partnership with the water authorities to provide a sustainable solution to one of Jordan’s pressing challenges, by rehabilitating vital water supply infrastructure to provide local communities hosting refugees with clean water. The ICRC also trains engineers and operators on operating and maintaining newly rehabilitated water facilities.

So far, more than 30 water projects have been completed, benefiting over one million Jordanians and Syrians.

