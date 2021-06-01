Jordan: Registration Services (April 2021)

During the month of April 2021, UNHCR continued to scale up its effort in conducting remote registration and renewal activities. Remote renewal interviews were conducted with 27,727 Persons of Concern (PoCs). Additionally, UNHCR distributed Asylum Seeker/Refugee Certificates to 22,410 individuals/5,643 families. In addition, a mission to Aqaba was conducted to reach out to PoCs residing in remote areas in the South. As a result of the mission, 205 ASCs were delivered to PoCs and correction to records of iris images were conducted for 37 individuals.

UNHCR increased its effort in increasing two-way communications with PoCs, which include enhanced Helpline (IVR) ticketing system, and online information sessions with community leaders – six (6) sessions were conducted in Irbid.

Khalda Registration Center received two dignitaries successively during April. On 13 April, the Assistant High Commissioner (Protection) (AHC-P) visited Khalda Registration Center and observed first-hand the ASC delivery method in the time of the pandemic. On 19 April, a French General and his delegate visited UNHCR Jordan during which the Registration Team provided a tour at Khalda Registration Centre.