Jordan: A refugee’s digital story

Around 5.6 million Syrians have been forced to take refuge in neighbouring countries. Many challenges await them as they start their new lives, not least getting their civil and legal documentation in order. These crucial documents enable refugees to access humanitarian assistance, as well as subsidised public services, such as healthcare and education. They also make refugees eligible for work permits, allow them to move freely in Jordan and prevent them from risk of arrest, family separation, forced relocation, deportation and statelessness.

The EU in Jordan funds a group of six international aid organisations—Danish Refugee Council, Mercy Corps, Premiere Urgence Internationale, International Catholic Migration Commission, Intersos and IMPACT—to provide much-needed legal information and assistance to Syrian refugees who reside illegally in Jordan. To get the messages out, Mercy Corps has developed an innovative digital platform that allows refugees to obtain information in a speedy and effective way. Follow a refugee’s digital journey here.

