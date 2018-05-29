Jordan Refugee Response: Livelihoods Working Group, Terms of Reference (Updated on 28.05.2018)

Background The Jordan Compact from the Syrian Donor Conference held on 4 February 2016 in London includes the issue of livelihoods for Syrian refugees as a key focus area. There is a need for both day-to-day operational discussions and longer-term planning in this regard. In February 2016, the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) decided to establish a Livelihoods Working Group to enhance operational coordination among agencies supporting Syrian refugees in Jordan with livelihoods programmes. The creation of the Livelihoods Working Group under the IATF will: contribute to formalised sharing of available information on refugees in UNHCR databases (such as ProGres and RAIS) with partners; strengthen coordination of the livelihoods activities both in urban and camp settings; and inform partners in Amman about livelihoods programmes shared by the respective field-level livelihoods coordination structures.

Share information, good practices and research on livelihoods projects and economic opportunities available to refugees who live in Jordan, with the aim of mainstreaming interventions in the country’s resilience and development agenda.

Map livelihoods projects in the refugee component of the Jordan Response Plan (JRP)/ Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) through the ActivityInfo database.

Improve targeting for livelihoods projects by discussing existing vulnerability assessments (VAF), labour market studies and socio-economic analysis conducted in the country.

Promote referrals and ensure complementarity of activities amongst agencies, NGOs and other organizations implementing livelihoods activities in Jordan.

Ensure adequate targeting of host communities and ensure that targeting promotes coexistence of Jordanians and Syrians.

Function as the IATF reference for camp-and field level livelihoods coordination structures in developing specific guidelines and initiatives for livelihood programming.

Guide, support and facilitate planning for the inter-agency appeals for the refugee component of the JRP/3RP.

Monitor and evaluate the progress on the livelihoods projects in the refugee component of the JRP/3RP; ensure timely reporting related to the inter-agency appeal for the refugee component facilitated by the Inter sector coordination unit.

Consult on and align communication with refugee communities on issues linked to access to legal employment;

Support and create synergies with the JRP Livelihoods Task Force led by the Ministry of Labour.

Discuss and develop advocacy strategies;

Advocate for and guide resource mobilisation through relevant mechanisms or calls for proposal from donors.