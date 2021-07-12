Jordan, Qatar Charity sign grant agreement worth 10m riyals

The Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation and Qatar Charity on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding, under which Qatar will provide 10 million Qatari riyals to support the Kingdom’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts for citizens and Syrian refugees, according to a ministry statement.

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Nasser Shraideh and Qatar Charity CEO Yousef Ahmed Al Kuwari signed the memo in the presence of Qatar’s Ambassador to Jordan Sheikh Saud Bin Nasser Al Thani.

Shraideh praised the Jordanian-Qatari ties and expressed the Kingdom’s aspirations to enhance these relations at various levels for the two “brotherly peoples”.

The minister also voiced the government’s appreciation of Qatar Charity and other Qatari associations for their direct contributions and financial assistance to Jordanians and Jordanian host communities.

Sheikh Al Thani stressed that the deal is an extension of cooperation between the countries and follows the vision of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and His Majesty King Abdullah to strengthen brotherly ties to face regional challenges.

The Qatar ambassador also praised the Kingdom’s efforts to provide free vaccines to refugees.

Kuwari expressed gratitude and appreciation for the government’s efforts to facilitate the charity’s humanitarian mission and voiced pride in its partnership with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development and the King Hussein Cancer Foundation.

In a separate meeting, Shraideh, Sheikh Al Thani and Kuwari discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Jordan and Qatar. The minister expressed hope to receive more Qatari grants to help the Kingdom to face economic challenges, mainly to support and stimulate the economic growth.