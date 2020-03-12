Jordan: Providing lifechanging surgery for refugee children

Thursday March 12, 2020

Neighbouring Syria and the Palestinian Territories, Jordan is home to more than 2.6 million Syrian and Palestinian refugees.

However, whilst refugees families in Jordan may be safe from conflict, 90% are either living in poverty or on the brink.

Sadly, this means that countless men, women and children are unable to access critical services and resources, including healthcare.

Islamic Relief: Offering health care and hope

For Younis, a young Syrian boy suffering from a congenital urethral condition, accessing the healthcare he needed seemed impossible.

Surgery was the only answer. However, Younis had no access to treatment, leaving his father desperately worried:

"My child used to cry all night. Doctors said he needed very urgent surgery. I contacted many organisations, but none agreed to pay the cost."

Alhamdulillah, thanks to your support, we were able to help.

In partnership with the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund in Jordan and three big-hearted volunteers: Dr Ali, Dr Wafa and Dr Azzam, we provided Younis and more than 55 other Syrian and Palestinian refugee children with life-changing paediatric surgery.

Being able to recieve the care he so desperately needed, Younis and his family were delighted:

"One day I received a call from Islamic Relief. They wanted to check Younis’ case. They then arranged a date for his surgery."

"This was like a dream came true. I asked God for help and he accepted my du’a. Alhamdulillah, I am sure this surgery will change his life."

Thank you for your ongoing support. Because of your donations, Younis and many other refugee children can now look forward to a healthy, happy future. Jazak Allah khairan!

You are lifesavers.

Find out more about our work providing critical health care to vulnerable communities across the globe.

By donating today, you can save a life!