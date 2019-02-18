Jordan: Partnership and cooperation is key for emergency preparedness

Amman (ICRC) – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated on 14 February a meeting to discuss and exchange expertise with representatives of the Ministry of Health, the General Directorate of Civil Defence, the Royal Medical Services, the Public Security Directorate, the General Directorate of Gendarmerie Forces and the Jordan Red Crescent Society (JRCS).

“Good emergency medical care in hospitals is essential in the response to a mass casualty event, but alone it is not sufficient”, said Mr Jurg Montani, Head of the ICRC delegation in Jordan. He noted “It is encouraging to see the main actors in a health emergency response sitting together at one table, sharing and combining their expertise and coordinating their actions, thereby ensuring that the injured get the treatment they need and that medical staff can do their job safely and efficiently”.

During the meeting, the annual plan of action for the health emergency preparedness was launched. It aims at boosting the capacity of health care providers and security forces in case of mass casualties and promoting a coordinated response.

Dr Mohammed Mitlek Al-Hadid, President of the JRCS, addressed the audience and noted “Emergency preparedness begins within communities helping them to manage and mitigate risks”. He welcomed “An emergency health care partnership with the Ministry of Health, Civil Defence, Royal Medical Services and the ICRC, which will become the reference for a coordinated response including on the provision of psycho-social support to victims”.

The ICRC, together with its partner, the JRCS, plans to organize specialized training courses on a number of relevant themes that will cover all aspects linked to a health emergency response.

In his opening speech, Dr Ghazi Al Zaben, Minister of Health, reiterated "The Ministry's plans and efforts to strengthen the capacity of emergency departments and staff”. He praised “The value of the partnership with the ICRC and their continued support which has already produced many positive outcomes both in the field of training and equipping selected emergency departments”.

In 2019, the ICRC also plans to provide medical equipment to six emergency departments in selected hospitals in Maan, Ruwayshid, Zarqa, Northern Badia, Tafileh and Karak.

