Jordan: Participatory Value Chain Analysis (pVCA) - An Agricultural Value Chain Analysis Of Green Leaves Production And Pickles Processing In Balqa Governorate (November 2021)

SUMMARY Jordan has one of the largest numbers of refugees relative to its population and it represents a common host country of a large number of registered displaced persons from Syria, along with asylum seekers, refugees, and migrants from other countries such as Egypt, Iraq, Pakistan, Sudan, Palestine and Yemen.

As the vast majority of those refugee communities live outside the formal refugee camp, the Government of Jordan and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have collaborated in developing durable solutions for the people in need. Among the 658,756 registered Syrian refugees in Jordan, 81% live out of camps. 1 In response to the increasing unemployment rate among vulnerable Jordanians and Syrian refugees as well as challenging labour market conditions, the Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED) has been conducting livelihoods programming seeking to enhance the livelihoods of both Syrian refugees and vulnerable Jordanians.

REACH Initiative (REACH) has conducted a participatory value chain assessment (pVCA), meant to fill the information gaps related to the local economy in Jordan. Additionally, this assessment seeks to support the implementation process of the livelihood project run by ACTED. Through this assessment, REACH seeks to support ACTED’s intervention and to inform livelihoods programming with a better understanding of the structure, challenges and opportunities within two identified agricultural value chains (green leaves and pickles). The two value chains were selected based on their potential market growth, the level of support from the public, private and NGO sector, level of (potential) engagement of the target population, and opportunities for micro-businesses, including home-based businesses (HBBs) in Balqa Governorate. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, this assessment helped understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and restriction on the selected value chains. The assessment was completed with input from the Training for Rural Economic Empowerment (TREE) committee, which includes the Ministry of Agriculture, Jordan Cooperative Corporation (JCC), local NGOs, the Enhanced Productivity Centres Program (IRADA), National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC), 2 the private sector and community leaders from Balqa.

The assessment was completed in three separate phases:

• A comprehensive secondary data analysis that informed the identification of existing agricultural commodities/value chains in Balqa Governorate. In addition to the desk review, value chains were identified through consultations with the Training TREE committee, which had been initiated by ACTED in the previous phase of the project. Once existing agricultural commodities/value chains were identified, REACH (in consultation with ACTED), explored the two agricultural commodity/value chains that could benefit from livelihoods programming and could provide opportunities for micro-businesses, including HBBs.

• The second stage of research comprised the primary data collection in the form of key informant interviews (KIIs), with respondents from different phases of the value chain (providers of physical inputs, producers, processors, wholesalers and retailers), as well as subject matter experts who have detailed knowledge of the agricultural sector (i.e. government actors and exogenous stakeholders such as United Nations agencies, local/international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and private sector actors.