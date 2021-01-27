Jordan National Rehabilitation Strategic Plan 2020-2024 [EN/AR]

Rehabilitation is a fundamental health service that is relevant to people with a wide range of health conditions and disabilities, throughout all stages of the life-course, and during all phases of their care1 . Rehabilitation is an increasingly important health service considering the ageing populations and a rising prevalence of chronic and non-communicable diseases (NCD)2 . Furthermore, as access to healthcare interventions expands, rehabilitation is needed to maximize their effectiveness and impact3 .

Currently, however, the need for rehabilitation globally greatly exceeds its availability, and this is the situation as well in Jordan. Accessible and affordable rehabilitation is necessary for achievement of Universal Health Coverage goals as well as the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, ‘Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. Jordan is committed to achieve Universal health Coverage by 2030.

The Ministry of Health, Jordan, has led the development of rehabilitation for more than 35 years and the country has quite a diverse and established workforce. Together, with the Royal Medical Services and the private sector, they deliver most of the rehabilitation in Jordan. Two University hospitals also provide rehabilitation; Jordan University Hospital and King Abdullah University Hospital. In addition to the health sector, rehabilitation is provided in disability and social care centres managed by the Ministry of Social Development and to a small extent in the educational system under the Ministry of Education’s supervision. Furthermore, the nongovernmental sector is providing rehabilitation and assistive products, emphasizing on filling the gap at community level, including 10 community-based rehabilitation centres4 across the Palestinian refugee camps in Jordan.

In 2018, after concerted actions of key actors working in the rehabilitation sector in Jordan, the Ministry of Health agreed to conduct a comprehensive assessment of rehabilitation in the health sector. WHO and Humanity & Inclusion assisted this process which coincided with WHO’s development of the ‘Rehabilitation in Health Systems – Guide for Action’ package5 .

Jordan thus became one among the first countries to implement the Guide for action – systematic assessment of rehabilitation situation (STARS) between May and September 2018, followed by a report that was approved by the Ministry of Health beginning of 20196 .

In July 2019, a strategic planning workshop was successfully conducted, and the first draft strategic plan was developed. The draft plan underwent consultation and during a consensus workshop in November 2019, the strategic plan and its monitoring and evaluation framework was discussed and finalised.