Jordan: Multi-Sector Needs Assessment – Vulnerable Out-of-Reach Communities (VOC), May 2020

SUMMARY

Jordan is one of the world’s largest refugee hosting countries relative to its population, with 89 refugees per 1,000 inhabitants.

In addition to hosting a large number of registered refugees from Syria, Jordan is home to various communities of asylum seekers, refugees and migrants from other countries such as Egypt, Iraq, Pakistan, Sudan,

Palestine and Yemen. Many of these migrant and refugee communities live outside refugee camps.2 The Government of Jordan and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been working together to address the needs of vulnerable populations in host communities and camps. These actors have provided services also to vulnerable out-of-reach communities (VOC), but with limited capacity.

Vulnerable out-of-reach communities are settled throughout Jordan especially in rural areas and often move within the country to access services or livelihoods opportunities. They face a range of vulnerabilities, as many of them are refugees or migrants working as low-skilled seasonal labour, living in basic shelters exposed to weather conditions, and lacking basic infrastructure, such as water and sanitation facilities. Also, due to their remote locations and high rate of movement, VOC experience challenges with accessing services such as education. .

There was an assessment, conducted by REACH/UNICEF in 2014, that focused on VOC and covered multiple sectors, but there is little insight on the current needs of this population. Comprehensive and up-to-date information is necessary to better understand and serve this highly-vulnerable population.

Within this context, REACH conducted a Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) to inform actors’ response and programming, particularly in coordination with the VOC Working Group in Jordan. The assessment was funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), as well as the Department for International Development (DFID), United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), World Food Programme (WFP), International Labour Organization (ILO) and Mixed Migration Centre (MMC). The assessment mainly utilized a quantitative approach, and data collection aimed to reach all available VOC settlements throughout the country, from December, 2019 to February, 2020.

The assessment covered a total of 2,435 household (HH) interviews in 373 settlements, which represented 15,761 individuals. In addition, 653 key informants (KI) were interviewed about settlement level information, such as challenges to access livelihoods opportunities, shelter needs, healthcare access, safety and protection concerns, and relations with the surrounding community.