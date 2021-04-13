Jordan Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) - December 2020

WFP Jordan conducts a monthly mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) exercise which collects and analyzes vulnerability data for a representative sample of refugees and Jordanian households in communities. This infographic provides a summary of the primary findings for refugee households in communities drawn from data collected as part of mVAM exercises conducted from July to December 2020.

WFP's Country Office in Jordan responds to the food needs of 1 million vulnerable refugees and Jordanians through numerous activities defined within the WFP Jordan-Country Strategic Plan (2020 - 2022), including the provision of food assistance to refugees in camps and communities, support for income-generating and training opportunities for vulnerable Jordanians and refugees in communities, and support to the Government of Jordan to strengthen and expand existing social protection schemes. To ensure that activities are designed and managed following an evidence-based approach, WFP Jordan conducts a monthly mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) exercise which collects and analyzes vulnerability data for a representative sample of refugees and Jordanian households in communities. This infographic provides a summary of the primary findings for refugee households in communities drawn from data collected as part of mVAM exercises conducted from July to December 2020.