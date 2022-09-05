Jordan: Minutes of Inter-Sector Working Group (ISWG) meeting held on 7 August 2022

Meeting Note and Action Points

1. Mapping GCR (Global Compact on Refugees): Progress in Jordan

Natalie Chu, a Columbia Law School Global Public Service Fellow, presented ‘Operationalization of Global Compact on Refugees in Jordan’ (presentation is attached). On behalf of UNHCR Jordan, during the next two and a half months, she will be leading a mapping exercise to streamline all information- gathering related to the implementation of GCR in Jordan, analyse good practices and the collected data, and align advocacy messages within and across sectors. The ISWG members were invited to contribute to collecting good practices that are in line with the objectives of the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) , which will feed a comprehensive and centralized repository that can be drawn on for high-level advocacy purposes. All stakeholders are encouraged to submit good practices in the lead-up to the Global Refugee Forum (GRF) in 2023, a ministerial-level event bringing together government and other actors from all over the world to review implementation of pledges made since the GRF 2019, submit new pledges and to share good practices. Natalie will be in touch with all Sector Coordinators bilaterally to:

Collect good practices via the template form attached (the template models after UNHCR HQ’s online submission form but has been adapted for UNHCR Jordan’s strategic mapping purposes); 2) Brief on the GCR within Sector Working Groups and invite WG members to submit good practices as well.

Support of the Sector Coordinators of this mapping exercise will be valuable. With the questions, Sector Coordinators may reach out to chu@unhcr.org.