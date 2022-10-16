Jordan: Minutes of Inter-Sector Working Group (ISWG) meeting held on 2 October 2022

‘Refugee Response Coordination Update’: Review the Approach

The ‘ISWG Refugee Response Coordination Monthly Update’ report had been introduced to regularly provide the overview of the inter-sector processes, incorporating the sectors’ inputs. During the COVID-19 period, the report focused on the sectors’ coordination of the COVID-19 response and changed its frequency (weekly, bi-weekly, then back to monthly). Eventually, the report has resumed its initial title and frequency. The reports are uploaded here: link. The Inter-Sector Coordinator noted that the ‘Refugee Response Update’ has gradually become a descriptive document that would largely include inputs from sectors’ meetings and reports. She encouraged a discussion on revision of the current format and contents of the ‘Coordination Update’ report to make it more dynamic and beneficial for different stakeholders. It has been suggested to convert the report into a monthly dashboard, that would include sectors’ data and key strategic inputs, incorporated by the IACU in a dashboard and validated by the Sector Coordinators. The coordination dashboards can be appropriately used for a variety of purposes, including planning and advocacy. The ISWG members positively accepted the suggestion to establish a coordination dashboard, acknowledging sectors’ commitment to contribute with timely and accurate inputs. It was agreed to maintain reporting on a monthly basis and to assess efficiency of this frequency after a while. The IACU committed to draft a ‘Coordination Dashboard’ template and share with the Sector Coordinators for feedback.