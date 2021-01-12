Jordan: Livelihood assessment of micro businesses - Assessment of home-based businesses and other selfemployment (August 2020)

SUMMARY

With roughly 750,000 registered refugees and asylum seekers, Jordan is one of the world’s largest hosting countries compared to its population, with 89 refugees per 1,000 inhabitants and the majority of registered refugees being Syrian (88%).1 In light of the protracted displacement and in an environment of limited livelihoods opportunities, Syrian refugees are facing increased vulnerability as their savings, assets and resources are long exhausted. The situation for Jordanians has also been exacerbated by pre-existing vulnerabilities, with unemployment rates having increased to 19.3% in 2020.

Within this context, international organizations and the public sector have been increasing their focus on micro businesses over the past few years as a means to facilitate access to economic opportunities. Evidence from many countries suggests the importance of this sector in creating job opportunities and driving economic recovery and growth.3 In the Jordan context, while research has been conducted into Jordanian micro and small-enterprises, less is known about home-based businesses (HBBs) in general and Syrian-owned businesses in particular.

To fill this information gap, REACH, in support of the Livelihoods Working Group in Jordan, conducted an assessment seeking to improve understanding of challenges, opportunities and long-term potential of micro businesses for Syrian refugees and vulnerable Jordanians. It aims to identify enabling factors for individuals to successfully start and operate a micro business. It also looks at the impact of operating a micro business on the owners, in terms of overall financial situation, empowerment, family dynamics and community engagement. In addition, the assessment seeks to identify needs (such as skills trainings, information, funding and support) to start and operate micro businesses, as well as intentions and perspectives of Syrian refugees related to continuing their business if/when they return to Syria. The aim of the overall assessment is to inform understanding, response and programming related to micro businesses for implementing partners within the Livelihoods Working Group in Jordan.

The assessment was implemented using a mixed-methods approach with both qualitative and quantitative components, involving structured individual interviews (IIs), as well as semi-structured key informant interviews (KIIs) and focus group discussions (FGDs). While the population of interest broadly speaking included individuals who operated micro businesses in Jordan – including both Jordanians and Syrian refugees – information for this assessment was collected primarily from a subset of this population of interest who had received support (such as funds, trainings and mentorship) to operate micro businesses from partner organizations. Representative sampling was used to produce results that are generalizable to the beneficiary population with a 95% level of confidence and 5% margin of error. The assessment targeted the population of interest in areas where these partner organizations provided micro business support, in the governorates of Aqaba, Amman, Irbid, Karak, Ma’an, Madaba and Mafraq. Data collection had three timelines based on the partners’ availability, and took place mainly in November 2019, February 2020 and May 2020. Key findings from the assessment are: