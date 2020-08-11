Jordan – June 2020: COVID-19 rapid needs assessment of older people

Context

Jordan hosts over 650,000 Syrian refugees. 80% live in urban areas among the host population and 78% outside of the camps and live below the poverty line. The influx of refugees to Jordan over the past nine years has exacerbated pre-existing vulnerabilities and overstretched basic social services, affecting refugees, Jordanians, and Palestinians alike, among the most vulnerable in the community. Older people (age 60+), are among the most at-risk categories of displaced people and are classified as ‘Persons with Specific Needs’. Jordan hosts over 26,000 older Syrian refugees (age 60+, 42.5% men, 57.5% women). Furthermore, older Jordanians consist of 5% of the overall population. They struggle to access services, to meet their basic needs, to create social connections in the community, often with limited mobility, independence, or access to their rights.

On March 17th, 2020, King Abdullah II called to enact the National Defence Law, activating the state of emergency to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. A national response team was developed and adopted strict measures to address this threat including closure of airports, schools, universities, air and land border crossings, and closure of all private businesses and non-essential public services and all religious locations. Since the outbreak Jordan has experienced 1121 cases and 9 deaths from COVID-19 (29/06/20). Although restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the COVID- 19 are being reduced, there are likely to be significant economic and social repercussions facing the people of Jordan, particularly older people. The structure of Jordan’s economy makes it especially vulnerable to the necessary curfew and quarantine measures the country has been enacting. The service industry is the country’s most prominent sector, making up approximately two thirds of Jordan’s GDP. Moreover, the country is deeply linked to the global economy, importing around 90% of its food items and energy requirements. Furthermore, while reported incidents of COVID-19 remain low, the potential for a second wave remains. To be able to adapt its programming and provide advocacy messages to humanitarian partners and government, HelpAge undertook a multi-sector Rapid Needs Assessment in Jordan in May 2020 and results shown represent the views and experience of older people sampled.