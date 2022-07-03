Jordan: ISWG Refugee Response Coordination & Coronavirus Monthly Updates, May 2022

This ISWG monthly update is a coordination tool that aims to improve communication between refugee sectors and provide information on progress towards implementation of the objectives of the Jordan Contingency & Response Plan in response to COVID-19. It is available through the Inter-Agency Operational Data Portal at:

COVID-19 Inter-Agency Coordination through the Inter-Agency Coordination Interface at: https://iacu.tools/

A. General Updates

▪ The outcomes, the level of participation, the statements, and the pledges of Brussels VI Conference on Syria demonstrated the continued global focus on Syria and the region. The international community reaffirmed its commitment to host countries, host communities and refugees. This has become a key reference for the Livelihoods Sector advocacy to maintain protection space for refugees in Jordan.

▪ The ministry of Education (MoE) has begun updating their Education Strategic Plan’s (ESP) Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Framework. The ESP’s M&E Framework will be a roadmap for how the MoE monitors and evaluates the implementation of the ESP throughout 2022-2025. Through a series of UNESCO/IIEP technical workshops, the MoE is working on refining the ESP results chain of indicators, as well as defining the ESP calendar and key annual planning, monitoring, and reporting tasks, in addition to clarifying roles and responsibilities in relation to these tasks. The MoE is also developing key tools and templates for each task and will automate different M&E steps in the OpenEMIS Monitoring Tool. An ad-hoc Policy, Planning and Coordination Committee (PPCC) meeting to consult with partners on the ESP M&E Framework was held on 15 May.

▪ UNESCO, in partnership with Luminous College and with support from the Government of the Republic of Korea, continues to support Syrian refugee and vulnerable Jordanian youth with scholarships to access BTEC-level IITVET programmes in three disciplines (Business, and Creative Media Production, and Information Technology), as well as on-the-job-training opportunities. 166 students (55% female; 45% Syrian), who completed the courses and a one-month on-the-job training, received laptops, which will support them to work as freelancers or on individual business projects.