Jordan: ISWG Refugee Response Coordination & Coronavirus Monthly Updates, June 2022

UNHCR Jordan announced the release of the 2022 Vulnerability Assessment Framework (VAF) population studies. The 2022 VAF study is the fifth bi-annual exercise conducted by UNHCR to explore multi-sectoral vulnerability from a representative sample of registered refugees in Jordan. In 2022, the expansion has been made to include data on all refugee population groups: Syrians in and out of camps, and non-Syrian refugees. By exploring relationships between vulnerability indicators and other data collected, the report outlines key trends of the overall situation and the impact of COVID-19 for the refugee population. The VAF Unit thanks members of the ISWG on their continuous support on this exercise over the last 2.5 years. The VAF final report for refugees in host communities and report for refugees in camps are uploaded at the UNHCR Operational Data Portal.

Under the leadership of the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Higher Council for the Right of Persons with Disabilities (HCD), UNESCO and GIZ organized high-level policy dialogues (HLPD) on ‘Inclusion and Diversity in Education’. The HLPD brought together more than 70 officials and representatives from the MoE and other international and national stakeholders resulting in the adoption of Jordan’s ‘Declaration on Inclusion and Diversity in Education’. The Declaration highlights the definition of inclusion and diversity in education as well as ten groups of children most vulnerable to exclusion. The Declaration also outlines nine areas of action to achieve greater inclusion and diversity in Jordan, specifically through system strengthening; operationalized legal frameworks; better data collection and access; improved equitable funding and sustainable programming; systematic capacity and professional development; better and safer learning environments, coordinated advocacy and planning; removing barriers and mainstreaming inclusion; and better and more relevant learning.