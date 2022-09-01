Jordan: ISWG Refugee Response Coordination & Coronavirus Monthly Updates, July 2022

This ISWG monthly update is a coordination tool that aims to improve communication between refugee sectors, share information between the sectors and with the UNHCR Representative. More information is available through the InterAgency Operational Data Portal at: https://data.unhcr.org/en/working-group/43?sv=4&geo=36 and through the InterAgency Coordination Interface at: https://iacu.tools/.
A. General Updates
UNHCR Jordan released the results of the study ‘Situation of Refugees in Jordan Q1 2022’. The situation of refugees in Jordan is a quarterly analysis that started in Q1 2022 to monitor changes in vulnerability for refugees residing in host communities. Building on UNHCR’s Vulnerability Assessment Framework (VAF) Report conducted in 2021, the analysis takes a sectoral approach in examining the hardships facing refugees, with an in-depth look at the economy. Future analyses will be conducted on a quarterly basis using a panel methodology to assess the same refugee households over time. The report for Q1 2022 is uploaded at the UNHCR Operational Data Portal here: link.
In July, UNHCR in preparation for the exploratory study ‘15 by 30 Goal Participatory Public Event: Towards Inclusive Higher Education’, conducted three focus group discussions (FGDs), in collaboration with Yarmouk University and the Refugees, Displaced Persons, and Forced Migration Studies Centre. FGDs were conducted in Amman, Irbid, and Karak with 56 students (57% female; 88% Syrian). The objective of the study is to address challenges facing refugee students’ access to higher education institutions and to advocate for facilitation of refugee enrolment in higher education.