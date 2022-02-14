Jordan + 2 more
Jordan: ISWG Refugee Response Coordination & Coronavirus Monthly Updates, January 2022
This ISWG monthly update is a coordination tool that aims to improve communication between sectors and provide information on progresstowardsimplementation of the objectives of the Jordan Contingency & Response Plan in response to COVID-19. It is available through the Inter-Agency Operational Portal at: COVID-19 Inter-Agency Coordination
A. General Updates
A majority of Jordanians, standing at 92%, feel sympathetic towards refugees in Jordan, according to a newly released public opinion survey by UNHCR. The survey covered representative samples comprising of 3,229 Jordanians from Amman (1,754), Irbid (916), Karak (299), and Mafraq (260) and is the third wave of a bi-annual survey conducted by NAMA SIS on behalf of UNHCR.
UNHCR completed the Access to Education Situational Analysis, which surveyed the school enrolment status of 4,183 non-Syrian children (45% female) following the Ministry of Education’s October 2021 decision, allowing all non-Jordanian children to register in public schools, regardless of required legal documentation. Report findings were shared with members of the Education Development Donors Working Group.